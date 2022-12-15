Left Menu

Migrant rescue NGO at centre of Italy-France spat running out of cash

Furious at the conduct of Rome's authorities, the French government retaliated by saying it would no longer take in 3,000 migrants already in Italy under a voluntary European burden-sharing deal. SOS Mediterranee said that operational bills for the Ocean Viking have escalated since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with fuel charges alone running at more than 1 million euros ($1.06 million).

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:03 IST
Migrant rescue NGO at centre of Italy-France spat running out of cash

A migrant rescue charity caught up in a diplomatic row between Italy and France last month said on Thursday it urgently needs donations to keep its ship at sea in the Mediterranean. "Faced with a sharp increase in its operating costs, the association is calling on the generosity of the general public, patrons and local authorities," SOS Mediterranee said in a statement.

The charity runs the Ocean Viking ship, which in November took about 230 migrants to France after Italy's new right-wing government refused to take it in, while accepting three other charity vessels. Furious at the conduct of Rome's authorities, the French government retaliated by saying it would no longer take in 3,000 migrants already in Italy under a voluntary European burden-sharing deal.

SOS Mediterranee said that operational bills for the Ocean Viking have escalated since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with fuel charges alone running at more than 1 million euros ($1.06 million). "Our financial situation is very difficult at the end of 2022, but we are not giving up," SOS Mediterranee executive director Sophie Beau said.

SOS Mediterranee was established in 2015, and has offices in France, Italy and Switzerland. Under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's new government, installed in October, Italy has taken a very critical stancetowards migrant rescue NGOs, accusing them of facilitating the work of people traffickers. ($1 = 0.9416 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022