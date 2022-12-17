UP delegation led by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna visit Green energy company Bloom Energy

A Uttar Pradesh delegation led by UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Friday visited a Green energy company Bloom Energy. UP delegation led by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Ex-minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Advisor to CM Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Infra and Industrial Development Arvind Kumar and Secretary to CM Amit Singh visited a Green energy company Bloom Energy.

Earlier on December 16, A delegation from Uttar Pradesh led by state finance minister Suresh Khanna visited Stanford University. UP state finance minister Suresh Khanna was accompanied by the advisor to UP Chief Minister Awanish K Awasthi, former minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Additional Chief Secretary and CEO of 'Invest UP', Arvind Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, speaking at a meeting hosted by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that their state has 'convenient conditions' for investment. "We have floated policies in 25 sectors and will provide good governance and a single-window grievance cell. Uttar Pradesh has convenient conditions for investment," Khanna said.

He emphasised that Uttar Pradesh was previously considered weak with respect to safety and security. However, conditions are now favourable in Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that Yogi Adityanath was elected Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second time on the weight of his 'good governance' in the first term. Awanish Awasthi, the advisor to Uttar Pradesh CM, said in a tweet, "San Francisco meeting hosted by the Consul General of India - great discussion on investment in all major infrastructure sectors."

An Uttar Pradesh government delegation, led by Khanna, is on an official visit to New York and San Francisco to attract investors for the state under 'Invest UP.' Earlier, the delegation held a meeting with e-Kuber Ventures co-founder and MD Ajay Srivastava. During the meeting, the two sides spoke about investment opportunities in defence, drones and startups, and read a post on the official Twitter handle on the UP Investors Summit.

The delegation also met the i-Create founder Parag Amin in New York. The official Twitter handle on UP Investors Summit posted, "Uttar Pradesh Government delegation, led by Hon'ble Finance Minister Shri @SureshKKhanna met Mr Parag Amin, Founder i-Create in New York. An MoU will be signed to foster startup development in UP." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)