Traders boycott Chinese goods, CTI urges Piyush Goyal to write country of origin on every item

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 08:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday wrote to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urging him for a change in the imports of goods and e-commerce policy and to make it mandatory to write the country of origin on every item. The move comes as the traders in Delhi opened a front against Chinese products in the midst of the India-China Tawang face-off. After the protest against the boycott of Chinese goods in Connaught Place, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) reiterated the demand for writing the Country of origin on each product.

"It has been urged that it should be made mandatory to write the country of origin on the imported goods. Right now there is no information on many things. Especially on e-commerce sites, consumers cannot find where the goods they buy are manufactured," said CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal. He said that even when people don't want to buy Chinese products they end up buying them since the country of origin is not mentioned.

"If 'Country of Origin' is written on the product, then Indians can boycott Chinese goods. The central government should work on such a policy, along with this, the central government should also make changes in its e-commerce and import policy," said CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal further added that China earns money from Indian markets and is misusing the same against India.

"We have to break the economic back of China. In the first 9 months of this year, the bilateral trade between India and China has crossed $103.63 billion. At the same time, the domestic trade deficit has increased to more than $ 75.69 billion. During this period, exports from China to India stood at $89.66 billion," added Brijesh Goyal. He added that if Indian businessmen and consumers boycott Chinese goods, then China will come to its senses.

"While exports from India to China were only $13.97 billion, showing a decline of 36.4 per cent. If Indian businessmen and consumers boycott Chinese goods, then China will come to its senses," he said. (ANI)

