Satellite survey did not include everything, it's not final: Kerala govt, CPI(M) on buffer zone issue

The ruling CPI(M) and the Kerala government on Sunday said their intention was to exclude residential and agricultural areas from the buffer zones and as a satellite survey did not include everything, it was not being considered as the final report.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while speaking at the inauguration of the Kerala State Festival organised in Kannur, said the government conducted the satellite survey only to quickly come up with a report that can be placed before the Supreme Court and the Centre regarding the peculiar circumstances of the southern State and why having a one-km buffer zone was impractical.

He admitted that not everything was included in the satellite survey and that is why it was not going to be considered as a final report.

He said an expert committee was appointed to study the unique characteristics of the State and even the local bodies were given an opportunity to record ward-wise information in the buffer zones so that the government can come out with a flawless report.

Such ''good intentions'' of the government were being distorted by some persons in order to create divisions or differences among the people regarding the buffer zones and the State administration's efforts to ensure public interest was not harmed, Vijayan said at the event.

A similar view was indicated by the CPI(M) State Secretariat in a statement issued by it.

It claimed that the false propaganda being spread by some people regarding the buffer zones and the government's efforts should be rejected by the public.

The Left party said the government has already clarified that all those places left out in the satellite survey would be included when a field survey was carried out and also that more time would be given to the public for raising their objections.

Therefore, there was no need for people to be concerned over the satellite survey report.

The statements of the Chief Minister and the CPI(M) came in the wake of Congress-led UDF Opposition's allegations that the ruling Left delayed carrying out the survey which was later done in ''haste'' using satellites but proved to be ''incomplete and inaccurate''.

The objections against the satellite survey report of the State government have been gaining momentum over the last few days with locals of affected areas, Congress party and Christian religious organisations terming the survey as ''inaccurate'' and ''lacking clarity''.

In view of the criticisms against the report, State Forest Minister A K Saseendran today said that it would not be placed before the Supreme Court or the Centre in its present form.

The Minister said help from all departments concerned, including Revenue and Local Self-government, has been sought to come out with a comprehensive report which can be placed before the apex court and the Central government.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, earlier in the day, said the apex court had in June directed that a one-km-wide buffer zone needs to be maintained around protected forests and wildlife sanctuaries across the State.

However, the Left government delayed carrying out a survey of the areas that would fall in the buffer zone.

''The government deserves no forgiveness for its laxity and mismanagement with regard to this issue,'' the LoP said while speaking to reporters in Ernakulam district.

He also alleged that it was the ruling Left, which in 2019 passed an order that residential areas can be included in buffer zones, and it was that decision which led to the Supreme Court directions issued in June this year.

Satheesan said if the State government goes to the Supreme Court with the satellite survey report, it would have an adverse effect on the interests of the State.

He suggested that the government seek more time from the apex court and then carry out a proper manual survey of the areas which may be falling in the buffer zone.

He also questioned why the government was hesitant to carry out the manual survey.

The suggestion of the LoP was welcomed by Forest Minister Saseendran.

He also said more time can be given for inviting objections from the public with regard to the report.

Saseendran also clarified that the government's intention is to exclude residential and agricultural areas from the buffer zones.

The Diocese of Thamarassery in Kozhikode district told the media that their request was to come out with a buffer zone which would not affect the interests of farmers.

It also termed the satellite survey report as ''lacking clarity, inaccurate and incomplete''. It said the report should be withdrawn.

Satheesan reiterated the Congress's threat of leading a public agitation if the Left government does not take immediate steps to address concerns of the farmers and common people regarding the buffer zone.

The apex court in June directed that a buffer zone of one-km be maintained around forests and sanctuaries across the country. Against this, both the Centre and the Kerala government have moved review pleas in the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)