Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited Forays into Fertility Segment: Launches LYBER Range

LYBER means “God of Fertility” and the product range has supplements for both Men and Women. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited, a 99-year-old organization in the pharmaceutical sector, announced today that it has entered into the fertility space with the launch of the LYBER Range.

The products that have been launched are LYBER-M: A male fertility supplement which uses a combination of antioxidants to improve sperm motility, count, quality and DNA preservation; LYBER-PCO: A PCOS treatments drug which also helps women in conceiving a child and can be used for restoring ovulation processes and LYBER+: A herbal formulation of Shilajit 250 mg along with other power-packed phytomedicines which helps in increasing stamina, strength, energy and relieves stress. The product range has received confirmation from the FSSAI and the Ayurvedic Authority respectively. Mr. Abhay Kanoria, Chairman and Managing Director, Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited, “Over the years pharma industry has progressed at an exceptional pace in the fertility segment. Men and women have been facing a lot of fertility problems due to the fast-paced lifestyle they have been living over a period of time. Today fertility is one major issue that a lot of couples are dealing with in their everyday life. Our products are formulated with the highest quality with cutting-edge technology and we are really positive about their success in this segment in the near future.” ​About LYBER LYBER-M A blend of antioxidants with Co-Enzyme Q10, Astaxanthin, Lycopene, L-Carnitine and Zinc which improve Testosterone levels, improve sperm count, sperm concentration, sperm motility, and help to prevent sperm DNA damage. LYBER-PCO PCOS is polycystic ovarian syndrome which affects about 20% of all females in their reproductive age. It is a major problem in India which leads to female infertility. It is characterized by facial hair, acne, obesity, menstrual irregularities etc. Our product LYBER-PCO not only treats this disorder in young unmarried females but also helps to resolve infertility in those planning to conceive. LYBER-PCO has Myo-inositol 550 mg and D-chiro inositol 13.8 mg which is in the physiological ratio of 40:1; clinically proven to restore ovulation. LYBER-PCO also contains Vitamin D and chromium. LYBER+ A Unique combination of purified Shilajit 250mg along with 5 power-packed phytomedicines i.e. Safed Musli, Ashwagandha, Kaunch Beej, Gokshura and Shatavari. These provide energy, strength and stamina; relieve stress and improve performance. Our product provides Shilajit 250mg in comparison to other brands in the market which offer Shilajit in lesser quantities.

About AFDIL Anglo-French Drugs & Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company, established in 1923, and is one of the leading organizations in the Pharma industry. The company has market-leading brands in nutraceuticals and the cough & cold segment. It currently markets about 100 products. The company’s biggest strength is its family comprising nearly 1000 people, who work diligently to serve over 25,000 doctors, 15,000 chemists, and all other affiliated parties.

