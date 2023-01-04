Telangana: Priests stage protest against atheist Renjarla Rajesh

The alleged remarks of atheist Renjarla Rajesh against Hindu goddess Saraswati has led to an uproar in the Nirmal district of Telangana. A protest was staged in the Basara town by the Maa Saraswati Temple priests against Rajesh for making alleged derogatory remarks against the Hindu goddess.

After staging protests, they also complained against Rajesh for using sarcastic language against the goddess. According to the police officials, a case has been registered under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"As per temple officials, a case is registered. The temple officials gave the petition in which it is stated that Renjarla Rajesh sarcastically commented on Goddess Saraswati. The case is registered under 153 and 504 sections of IPC," said Basara police station Sub Inspector Mahesh. On December 31, the Ayyappa Diksha devotees staged a protest against Atheist Association President, Bairi Naresh, for allegedly making "insulting" remarks about Lord Ayyappa Swamy at Hanumakonda town. Bairi Naresh was later arrested in Warangal.

The protest was held at the statue of NTR and the protesters demanded strict action against him. Swamies wearing Ayyappa Swamy Diksha walked from Ayyappa Swamy Temple to YTR Circle chanting Hindu slogans. A group of Vanapuli village devotees of Lord Ayyappa also lodged a complaint at the Jaggayapet town police station.

Vikarabad superintendent of police (SP), Koti Reddy said, "Bairi Naresh made derogatory remarks against Ayyappa Swamy devotees (Ayyappa Swamies). Yesterday we registered the case and today he has been arrested at Warangal and will be produced before the court today." "Bairi Naresh has been booked under Sections 153(A), 205, and 505 of IPC," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)