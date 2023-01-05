Odisha STF arrests man, seizes skin of tiger, leopard

Odisha Special Task Force (STF) arrested a wildlife criminal and seized a tiger skin, a leopard skin and other incriminating materials from Boudh district. Based on input, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Forest Officials of Boudh Forest Division on Tuesday evening near Saluki Bridge under Boudh Town police station regarding dealing and possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

During the raid, the STF team arrested Himalaya Dash, a resident of Olanda village in Boudh district. During the search, a tiger skin, a leopard Skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. The accused person could not produce any authority in support of the possession of tiger skin and leopard skin, for which he has been arrested, said STF.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered and will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Boudh. JN Pankaj, Deputy Inspector General, STF said the skin will be sent to Director WII, Dehradun for biological examination. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

