3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
A mild earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said.
ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 07:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 07:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A mild earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said.
The tremors were felt around 5:17 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.
"Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude, Occurred on 14-01-2023, 05:17:15 IST, Lat: 32.25 & Long: 76.56, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 22km E of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delegation of Scouts and Guides congratulates Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on becoming Himachal Pradesh CM
Prabodh Saxena appointed Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary
R D Dhiman sworn in as Himachal Pradesh chief information commissioner
Himachal Pradesh records marginal decline in crime against women, NDPS cases in 2022
Prabodh Saxena appointed Himachal Pradesh chief secretary