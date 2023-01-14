Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM extends greetings on occasion of Makar Sankranti and 'Khichdi Festival'

In a greeting message issued on Saturday, CM Yogi said that the special festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated in different forms in different parts of the country.

Uttar Pradesh CM extends greetings on occasion of Makar Sankranti and 'Khichdi Festival'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI).
Lucknow, (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti and Khichdi festivals. In a greeting message issued on Saturday, CM Yogi said that the special festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated in different forms in different parts of the country.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti and Khichdi while taking all precautions in view of Corona infection. "This festival is a symbol of the rich heritage and cultural unity of our country," CM said in an official statement.

It is known that Makar Sankranti is celebrated in different forms all over India. It is celebrated as Khichdi festival in various states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. On this day Sun enters Capricorn from Sagittarius and becomes Uttarayan. Uttarayan has been considered a symbol of positivity. According to the chief minister, the change in Sun's zodiac sign on Makar Sankranti signifies the progress from darkness to light.

It is well known that the consciousness and work power of living beings increases due to more light. That's why people worship Sun God in various forms on this occasion all over India. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, there is special importance on bathing, worshipping and donating in holy rivers and lakes, the statement added. (ANI)

