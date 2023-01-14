Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel celebrates Sankranti festival by flying kites in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated the Sankranti festival by flying kites in Dariapur district of Ahmedabad on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 23:10 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel celebrates Sankranti festival by flying kites in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flying kite in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated the Sankranti festival by flying kites in Dariapur district of Ahmedabad on Saturday. Apart from Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the kite flying festival after offering prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Vejalpur district today.

A prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.

In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated as Uttarayan as it marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara. The state is well-known for its International Kite Flying Festival. After finishing their morning prayers, people gather on their terraces with colorful kites. The festival has begun!

During the kite flying festival, people are often heard shouting "Kai Po Che" to the losing team. Aside from that, people eat delicacies like Chikki, which is made of sesame seeds and peanuts, and Undhiyu, which is made of winter vegetables. The festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring. People enjoy the fruits of a good harvest and celebrate these festivals which also underline the need to preserve the environment.

Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message, that the winter season is now clearly, leaving. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023