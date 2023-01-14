Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals for more Western weapons after Russia attack

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russian attacks on civilian targets could be stopped only if Ukraine's Western partners supplied necessary weapons.

"What is needed for this? Those weapons which are in the depots of our partners and which our soldiers are waiting for so much," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, after a series of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"The whole world knows what and how to stop those who sow death. I thank everyone who helps us in this!" (Writing by Ron Popeski Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)