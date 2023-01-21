American national caught with satellite phone in Siliguri

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old American national for carrying a satellite phone at the Bagdogra airport near Siliguri in West Bengal, Police Officials said on Saturday. Officials said that the arrested man has been identified as Seitz Thomas Esroh, a resident of California. He was supposed to travel by Air India flight no AI 880 Bagdogra to Delhi.

During the screening of hand baggage, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious article in the bag and then found an iridium satellite phone. The CISF officials immediately informed the nearest Bagdogra police and handed over the accused to them.

Although, the accused claimed that he arrived in India for drone surveillance training at the Indian Army base in Lachung, Sikkim. The police authorities produced the accused person before the Siliguri ACJM court today. Later the honorable court issued a release order of the person on condition, officials said. (ANI)

