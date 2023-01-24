Kerala: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 38 lakh from flier at Kochi airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department in Kerala seized gold from a passenger at the Kochi airport on Tuesday. According ot customs officials, the seized gold is worth Rs 38 lakh in the bullion market.

The AIU, in a statement, said it seized 833.40 grams of gold from the passenger. Further, according to the official statement, the passenger arrived on a flight from Dubai and was intercepted at the green channel.

"During the examination of the said passenger, 3 nos of transparent latex capsule shaped packets containing thick brown coloured paste like material, suspected to be gold in compound form totally weighing 833.40 gram concealed in the rectum of the passenger were recovered and seized," the statement read. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

