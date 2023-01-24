Left Menu

3 die as residential building collapses in Lucknow

Three people died after a residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 20:11 IST
3 die as residential building collapses in Lucknow
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died after a residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on Tuesday. The police are present at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

"Building collapsed suddenly. 3 dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF, fire brigade personnel are present at the spot, rescue operation is underway," Pathak who reached the spot said. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and instructed to send SDRF and NDRF teams on the spot.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment. "Also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Along with this, along with the District Magistrate and senior police officers, SDRF, and NDRF teams have been instructed to go on the spot and get relief work done. Along with this, many hospitals were instructed to remain alert," the statement said.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

