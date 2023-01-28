Cong leader Adhir Ranjan blames J-K LG Manoj Sinha over "security lapse" in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Taking note of the alleged 'serious' security breach in Kashmir during the last leg of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday accused the Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha saying that he is responsible behind the security lapse. While speaking to ANI, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the securities provided there in Delhi or Jammu and Kashmir are the sole responsibility of the respective LGs.

"Manoj Sinha, sitting in Srinagar, will have to answer who was responsible for Rahul's march," he said. Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday, on the day of entering Kashmir, was 'called off' for the day in view of a security lapse, which triggered heavy criticism by party leaders against the centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration for failing to manage the crowd.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal alleged that security personnel from the D-area of the foot march were removed suddenly. Taking to Twitter, Venugopal said, "The sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area has caused a serious security breach at the #BharatJodoYatra at Banihal, Kashmir. Who ordered this? The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse & take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future.

"There was no security personnel with the Bharat Jodo Yatra for 15 minutes, and termed it a 'serious lapse'," Venugopal told ANI. Reacting to the episode Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury further said that if the the Bharat Jodo Yatra continues, then this will create problems for top leadership of the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Look, if Rahul Gandhi continues to speak openly in Srinagar and talk to the local people and tries to understand their problem of migration of civilians security, then the hollowness of tall claims of Modiji will be uncovered," Chowdhury said. The Congress leader further alleged that a similar security breach happened during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Delhi Police were hatching a conspiracy to create a stampede in the foot march.

"When Rahul Gandhi was in Delhi, I was with him on that day, the same thing happened on that day also, Delhi police were conspiring to organize a stampede in Rahul Gandhi's D-Area in a planned manner," Chowdhury said. Taking on Delhi Police and security forces he said that except for Rahul Gandhi's CRPF, the security in Delhi is provided by Delhi's LG and in Jammu and Kashmir it is provided by JK's LG. "So in both places whose orders the LGs follow, you can understand yourself," he added. (ANI)

