International Kolkata Book Fair organised after two years on theme of 'Spain'

02-02-2023
After a gap of two years, the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair has been organised on the theme of 'Spain' celebrating the famous Spanish painter Pablo Picasso. In this book fair, stalls have been organised on the theme of Spanish culture.

Along with the book stalls, information about Spain has also been put up for the tourists who are willing to visit the country. This year the theme is based on Spain. Other than Spain, there are also book stalls from countries like Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Australia, the USA, and many more countries.

The book fair will be continuing till February 12. Bidisha, the manager of the Spain book stall, said that the response has been good this year, as compared to other years.

"This is also the birth year of Pablo Picasso from Spain. So, we are promoting the art and culture of Spain. People are coming up with different queries, and we are guiding them," she said. (ANI)

