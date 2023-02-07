Left Menu

FTSE 100 bucks broader gloom as BP shines

The midcap FTSE 250 index fell 0.3%, with Morgan Advanced Materials Plc slumping 8.1% after the industrial firm said a cyber security incident reported in January could cost the company about 8 million to 12 million pounds.

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday as bumper results from oil giant BP and a rally in energy stocks helped buck the gloom in global markets as investors worried about the prospect for higher interest rates.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3% by 0815 GMT, while the broader European index was flat. Investors digested mixed earnings reports and data that signalled resilience in the U.S. economy, which could offer more room for the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates. BP rose 3.8% after it reported a record profit of $28 billion in 2022 and increased its dividend by 10% in a sign of confidence in the market's continued strength.

The wider oil & gas index jumped 2.1% as crude prices rallied nearly 2% on optimism about recovering demand in China and concerns over supply shortages following the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey. The midcap FTSE 250 index fell 0.3%, with Morgan Advanced Materials Plc slumping 8.1% after the industrial firm said a cyber security incident reported in January could cost the company about 8 million to 12 million pounds.

