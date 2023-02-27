Left Menu

Accomplice of gangsters Bishnoi, Godara arrested in Rajasthan

Dinesh Jakhar 21 alias Dina Bari was also wanted in connection with an attack on a liquor contractor. Thehath was shot dead outside his house in Sikar in December last year.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 00:46 IST
Sikar police have arrested an accomplice of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara in connection with the murder of gangster Raju Thehath.

Dinesh Jakhar (21) alias Dina Bari was also wanted in connection with an attack on a liquor contractor. Sikar SP Karan Sharma said Dinesh had hatched the conspiracy to murder Thehath. Thehath was shot dead outside his house in Sikar in December last year. The accused is a member of Bishnoi and Godara's gang.

