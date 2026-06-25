Clampdown on Press Freedom at NATO Summit in Ankara

Dozens of Turkish journalists were denied accreditation for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, sparking concerns over press freedom. Media reports and associations highlighted the issue, pointing to NATO's reliance on Turkey for guidance. Arrests of activists and increased security measures have added to worries about civic freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dozens Of Turkish Journalists Have Been Denied Accreditation For A Nato Summit In The Turkish Capital Ankara Next Month | Updated: 25-06-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 23:46 IST
Clampdown on Press Freedom at NATO Summit in Ankara
Journalists

In a move that has raised eyebrows globally, Turkish authorities have denied dozens of journalists accreditation for the imminent NATO summit in Ankara. The summit, set to take place on July 7-8, will see participation from 32 NATO leaders and officials from the Gulf and Asia-Pacific regions.

Various Turkish media outlets, including Cumhuriyet and Medyascope, reported their reporters' accreditation requests had been denied. Pro-government journalist Ersin Celik also shared that his accreditation was refused, a decision critiqued by the Turkish Journalists Association as a blow to press freedom.

Amidst brewing tensions, Human Rights Watch and other rights groups have criticized the Turkish government for its restrictive measures, which include arrests of activists and a ban on public gatherings. As the summit approaches, calls are growing for NATO allies to press Turkey towards respecting democratic principles.

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