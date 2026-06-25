Clampdown on Press Freedom at NATO Summit in Ankara

Dozens Of Turkish Journalists Have Been Denied Accreditation For A Nato Summit In The Turkish Capital Ankara Next Month

In a move that has raised eyebrows globally, Turkish authorities have denied dozens of journalists accreditation for the imminent NATO summit in Ankara. The summit, set to take place on July 7-8, will see participation from 32 NATO leaders and officials from the Gulf and Asia-Pacific regions.

Various Turkish media outlets, including Cumhuriyet and Medyascope, reported their reporters' accreditation requests had been denied. Pro-government journalist Ersin Celik also shared that his accreditation was refused, a decision critiqued by the Turkish Journalists Association as a blow to press freedom.

Amidst brewing tensions, Human Rights Watch and other rights groups have criticized the Turkish government for its restrictive measures, which include arrests of activists and a ban on public gatherings. As the summit approaches, calls are growing for NATO allies to press Turkey towards respecting democratic principles.