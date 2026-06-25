Venezuela Quakes: A Nation in Ruins Amidst Global Support

Two devastating earthquakes, the strongest in over a century, struck Venezuela, causing widespread collapse in Caracas and surrounding areas. With over 188 confirmed dead and thousands unaccounted for, the country grapples with shattered infrastructure and international support efforts mobilize to address the catastrophe's aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thousands Of Venezuelans Were Feared Dead On Thursday After Two Powerful Earthquakes | Updated: 25-06-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 23:43 IST
Venezuela Quakes: A Nation in Ruins Amidst Global Support
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Two earthquakes, Venezuela's most powerful in over a century, resulted in extensive destruction around Caracas, leaving 188 dead and thousands missing. President Delcy Rodriguez reported over 250 buildings damaged or destroyed, as residents struggle for survival with inadequate resources.

Rescue operations are underway, but efforts are hampered by the country's fragile infrastructure, worsened by prolonged economic instability. La Guaira, the epicenter of destruction, faces severe shortages of food and aid, with locals forced to fend for themselves amidst the rubble.

In a rare show of unity, international leaders express solidarity, sending rescue teams and resources. The U.S., alongside others, pledges strong support, highlighting a global collective effort as Venezuela confronts this tragic natural disaster.

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