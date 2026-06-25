Paris Enforces Public Alcohol Ban Amidst Heatwave Crisis

Parisians Will Be Banned From Drinking Alcohol In Public From Midday Onwards On Friday In Order To Try And Curb The Health Issues Arising From The Heatwave Gripping France And Much Of Europe

Parisians are facing new restrictions as the city enforces a ban on public alcohol consumption starting midday Friday. The measure, aimed at addressing the health impacts of a severe heatwave, was announced by the head of the Paris police on Thursday.

Paris police chief Patrice Faure revealed the decision in an interview with BFM TV. 'I will publish an edict this evening which will ban the consumption of alcohol in public from tomorrow midday onwards,' Faure stated, citing the potentially devastating effect of drinking alcohol under intense heat.

The move comes as France and other parts of Europe grapple with soaring temperatures. Authorities hope that limiting alcohol consumption will help mitigate the associated health risks.