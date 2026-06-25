Qatar's Football Future: Building Beyond World Cup Challenges

Qatar's second World Cup outing ended prematurely in the group stages, echoing past shortcomings despite hopeful signs of progress. Securing their first World Cup point against group-toppers Switzerland offered a glimmer of potential for the Qatari side managed by Julen Lopetegui.

However, optimism waned with a decisive 6-0 loss to Canada and a subsequent defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina, resulting in Qatar's exit with just one point from three matches. This scenario unfolded amid significant investment in the country’s football infrastructure and development initiatives, including the acclaimed Aspire Academy.

Facing a turning point, the Qatari team, carrying an average squad age nearing 29, recognizes the need for a new crop of players to step up. As veteran leader Hassan Al Haydos and other seasoned players approach retirement, the task now is to harness young talent to continue the progress made.