Govt backing industry to build back better tourism sector

The work to transform the tourism sector has been developed as part of the Industry Transformation Plan, a partnership between industry, unions, Maori and government.

01-03-2023
Image Credit: Twitter(@PeeniHenare)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is backing industry to build back a better, stronger and more resilient tourism sector, Tourism Minister Peeni Henare said today.

“New Zealand continues to be one of the world’s top tourism destinations, and with the borders open, international visitors are returning. We need to support our sector to rebuild a more resilient future that leaves people, communities, and the environment better off than before,” Peeni Henare said.

“This includes making sure our tourism workforce is skilled and supported, through education, good career pathways, pay and working conditions.

“We all want tourism to be a good career option, and that starts by ensuring it is.

“The Better Work plan includes the establishment of a Tourism and Hospitality Accord. This will be a voluntary employer accreditation scheme that identifies those businesses in tourism and hospitality who are treating their staff well.

"Businesses who join the Accord will be able to demonstrate that they are good employers, which will help them to attract quality staff.

“There will be closer collaboration between industry and education providers, to ensure the right skills are being taught to fill the jobs the sector needs. 

“And we will test whether employee-sharing can reduce the unstable and seasonal elements of tourism.

“We want to turn around the negative perception – and reality for some – that working in tourism doesn’t pay well and the work can be unstable and low paid. This Action Plan will help to improve conditions so that tourism is a job of choice that is fulfilling and desirable for people here and those coming from abroad,” Peeni Henare said.

“It is time to be excited, to look ahead to the future of the sector, and to rebuild the industry to be more resilient and more sustainable for both visitors and workers,” Peeni Henare said.

For a copy of the Better Work Action Plan and information about indicative timelines, please visit this link. https://www.mbie.govt.nz/immigration-and-tourism/tourism/tourism-projects/tourism-industry-transformation-plan/phase-1-better-work-he-mahere-tiaki-kaimahi/

This is the first phase of the Tourism Industry Transformation Plan, announced in 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

