European Football Leaders Challenge FIFA's Infantino

Leading figures in European football, including Greek FA President Makis Gagatsis and former German national team director Oliver Bierhoff, have openly backed UEFA's call for a change in FIFA leadership. This follows FIFA President Gianni Infantino's controversial plan to sell commercial rights, which was met with widespread opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:34 IST
European Football Leaders Challenge FIFA's Infantino
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The European football world is rallying for change at the top of FIFA, with notable figures like Makis Gagatsis, President of the Greek Football Association, and Oliver Bierhoff, a seasoned German football director, opposing current FIFA President Gianni Infantino's leadership. This united front is bolstered by UEFA's backing.

The controversy stems from Infantino's proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup's commercial rights, a plan that sparked significant scrutiny and was later withdrawn following criticism from organizations like UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and North America's CONCACAF.

Despite opposition and an apology from FIFA for the plan, Infantino still intends to seek re-election. However, UEFA and other critics continue to strategize in order to find a viable candidate to challenge him, as confidence in Infantino's direction wanes.

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