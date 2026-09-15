Tensions Escalate: Russian Frigate Fires Flares at Danish Helicopter

A Russian frigate targeted a Danish military helicopter with flares in international waters near Denmark on Monday, according to Danish military reports. The flares narrowly missed the aircraft, prompting Denmark to respond with concerns over Russia's increasing aggressiveness.

The Baltic Sea region remains tense due to various incidents, including pipeline outages and airspace violations following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Denmark's Defence Minister, Jeppe Bruus, expressed concern over the lack of warning before the flares were fired.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen labeled the incident as part of Russia's broader strategy to instigate fear and discord within NATO. Expert opinions suggest these provocations are testing Europe's defense strategies and resolve amidst growing geopolitical tensions.