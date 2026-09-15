Unlikely Allies: Sanders and Bannon Unite Against AI Risks

Senator Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon, often viewed as political opponents, are joining forces to address concerns over AI technology. The improbable collaboration highlights fears that AI could disrupt jobs, increase costs, or even harm society. They urge Congress to empower states in AI regulation, reflecting widespread public concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:31 IST
Unlikely Allies: Sanders and Bannon Unite Against AI Risks
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In a surprising alliance, Senator Bernie Sanders and Trump confidante Steve Bannon are set to advocate for AI restrictions, citing potential human harm. This issue, once confined to Silicon Valley and Washington, is now a national concern.

Echoing these sentiments, a Reuters/Ipsos poll from June showed 77% of Americans are anxious about potential electricity cost surges due to AI-centric data centers. Jacob Coxon's resignation from Anthropic last week underscored these fears, as he believes AI could pose existential threats.

Bannon's criticism extends to President Trump's AI oversight, arguing tech companies sway his decisions. He calls for state-level autonomy in AI regulation, reflecting broader legislative debates. Meanwhile, Sanders and collaborators push for comprehensive AI legislation to prevent societal disruption.

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