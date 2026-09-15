Unlikely Allies: Sanders and Bannon Unite Against AI Risks

In a surprising alliance, Senator Bernie Sanders and Trump confidante Steve Bannon are set to advocate for AI restrictions, citing potential human harm. This issue, once confined to Silicon Valley and Washington, is now a national concern.

Echoing these sentiments, a Reuters/Ipsos poll from June showed 77% of Americans are anxious about potential electricity cost surges due to AI-centric data centers. Jacob Coxon's resignation from Anthropic last week underscored these fears, as he believes AI could pose existential threats.

Bannon's criticism extends to President Trump's AI oversight, arguing tech companies sway his decisions. He calls for state-level autonomy in AI regulation, reflecting broader legislative debates. Meanwhile, Sanders and collaborators push for comprehensive AI legislation to prevent societal disruption.