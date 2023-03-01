Left Menu

Telangana: 2 held in Warangal BTech student suicide case

The arrested accused persons were identified as Ajmera Rahul, a former friend who is alleged to have circulated her photographs on social media, and an accomplice.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged suicide of a third-year BTech student at a private engineering college in Narsampet on Monday, Warangal police commissioner informed. The arrested accused persons were identified as Ajmera Rahul, a former friend who is alleged to have circulated her photographs on social media, and an accomplice.

Twenty-year-old Rakshita was found hanging at a relative's place in Warangal town on Sunday night. "The third-year Btech student, Rakshitha, committed suicide after her former friend Ajmera Rahul made her photos viral on social media upon learning that she was to marry a friend with whom she was quite close," Warangal CP AV Ranganath said.

It was alleged that the death of the BTech student was the fallout of online harassment by her former friend Rahul. A case of abetment was registered against the accused and his accomplice and they were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in court, the Warangal CP said.

Further investigation is underway. In an earlier incident, on February 22, the junior doctor allegedly tried to kill herself by self-administering some injections at the Kakatiya Medical College. She died on February 26.

In a statement, the NIMS said, "In continuation to the health update of Dr Preethi, despite continues efforts of Multidisciplinary team of Specialist Doctors, she could not be saved and (was) declared dead on 26/02/2023 at 9.10 pm." 

