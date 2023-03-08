Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot's minister's meet widows of pulwama terror attack martyrs, assures justice

"This behaviour against women and especially widows of those who have sacrificed their lives for our country is punishable and unapologetic. The government will have to take strict action against the police and people involved in this," Pilot told reporters after meeting the women on Tuesday.

Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas meets widows of pulwama terror attack martyrs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, state minister Shakuntala Rawat & BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday met protesting widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. They have been protesting outside Sachin pilot's residence demanding to meet Gandhi's family to put forward their demands.

"It's our responsibility to respect the 'Viranganas'. Our govt has agreed to their demands," State minister Khachariyawas said. The women have been staging a dharna for several days in Jaipur. Police allegedly ill-treated women when they wanted to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over their demands.

The protest is against the alleged non-fulfilment of promises made to them by the state government. The women were staging a dharna outside Sachin Pilot's residence on Tuesday. Minister Shakuntala Rawat said, "The government is standing in honour of the martyrs. Our government takes a soft approach towards the martyrs and their families. Our government has given the maximum package to the families of the martyrs".

MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who was present at the protest scene, said that the police misbehaved with the widows. "The government should take action against guilty officers" "We'll remain in Dharna till we meet Gandhi's family. Sachin Pilot had assured us that he will make us meet Gandhi's family, but he went to Delhi. If not today then tomorrow, or the day after, he'll come to Jaipur & we'll stay here until our hearing is done: Manju Devi, wife of slain soldier Rohitash Lamba said.

They said that the Gehlot government of the state is not paying attention to their demands, so they want to convey their message to the Gandhi family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

