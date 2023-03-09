Left Menu

Mumbai: Elderly woman battling cancer, depression jumps to death from building roof

A 64-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the roof of a building in Dadar's west area, said Mumbai police on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 64-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the roof of a building in Dadar's west area, said Mumbai police on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rohini Ramesh Patil who was battling cancer and was allegedly suffering from depression, said the police.

A case has been registered under ADR (Accidental death report), added the police. The woman used to go for a walk on the roof of the building every morning. She went to the roof of the building and after some time her body was found in the compound of the building.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

