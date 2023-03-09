Left Menu

Air India Express crew member held for smuggling gold at Kochi airport

Kerala Customs department arrested a crew member of Air India Express for smuggling over 1.4 kg gold at Kochi airport.

Air India Express crew member held for smuggling gold at Kochi airport
Gold Smuggled at Kochi Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Customs department arrested a crew member of Air India Express for smuggling over 1.4 kg gold at Kochi airport. A senior Customs official said that a resident of Wayanad, who worked as a cabin crew member of Air India Express airlines was held by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department at Kerala's Kochi airport on Wednesday.

"The arrested accused was on a Bahrain-Kochi flight. The accused kept the gold wrapped around his hands and covered it under his full sleeves uniform," said a senior customs official. Air India spokesperson confirmed that a member of the crew on an Air India Express flight IX 474 has been taken into custody following an incident involving smuggling. The said individual has been placed on suspension with immediate effect.

"Air India Express has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

