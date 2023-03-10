Tata Power Renewable Energy signs PPA with TPDDL for 510 MW hybrid plant

Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed an agreement with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) to supply electricity from its 510 MW solar-wind hybrid project, a statement said on Friday. It is one of the largest hybrid projects in the country with the capacity bifurcation of 170 MW solar & 340 MW wind power.

The project will save an average of 1540 MUs (million units) of CO2 emissions annually for Tata Power-DDL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Delhi, that supplies electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi, the statement said. The power purchase agreement signed between Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd and TPDDL has the capacity bifurcation of 170 MW solar and 340 MW wind power.

Located in Karnataka, it is one of the largest hybrid projects in the country and will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date. Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, said, “Tata Power Renewable has signed one of the largest PPAs in the country for a 510MW hybrid project, via competitive bidding, showcasing our future readiness and expertise in project execution skills.'' TPREL won this project through a competitive bidding process, followed by the release of LOA (letter of award) by Tata Power-DDL.

