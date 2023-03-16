Gold jumps Rs 380; silver declines Rs 90

Gold price jumped Rs 380 to Rs 57,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid gains in rates of the precious metal overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 57,070 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined Rs 90 to Rs 66,535 per kilogramme.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 57,450 per 10 grams, up Rs 380 per 10 grams,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,922 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 21.61 per ounce.

Comex Gold prices slightly up in Asian trading hours on Thursday as troubles at Swiss lender Credit Suisse renewed concern of a banking crisis worldwide and investors moved towards the safe-haven metal, Gandhi said.

