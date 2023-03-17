Left Menu

Adani Transmission incorporates Adani Electricity Nashik for distribution biz in Nashik

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:50 IST
Adani Transmission incorporates Adani Electricity Nashik for distribution biz in Nashik
Adani Transmission has incorporated an arm, Adani Electricity Nashik Ltd, for distribution business in the Nashik area.

It is aimed at applying parallel distribution license in the city.

''The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of 'Adani Electricity Nashik Ltd' (AENL) on 16th March, 2023,'' it said in a regulatory filing.

AENL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on March 16, 2023.

AENL is yet to commence its business operations, according to the company.

