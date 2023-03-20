Left Menu

Action to be taken against officials responsible for lapse: J-K Police on conman Kiran Patel case

After the arrest of conman Kiran Patel, who impersonated as a senior official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that strict action would be taken against the officials responsible for the lapse.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 01:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 01:44 IST
Action to be taken against officials responsible for lapse: J-K Police on conman Kiran Patel case
ADGP, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the arrest of conman Kiran Patel, who impersonated as a senior official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that strict action would be taken against the officials responsible for the lapse. "No one involved in the case of conman Kiran Patel will be spared and action will be taken against the officials responsible for the lapse. The case has been registered and investigation is underway," said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that it arrested a man from Gujarat posing as a senior official of the Prime Minister's Office in Srinagar on March 3. According to the police statement, on March 2, 2023, the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information to the Police about the arrival of an impersonator in Kashmir.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the hotel where the man was staying, the statement added. The man was identified as Kiran Bhai Patel a resident of Ahmadabad, Gujarat who was impersonating himself as Additional Director (Strategy and campaigns) PMO New Delhi, the statement said.

As his replies were found suspicious, he was taken to Police Station Nishat wherein he admitted his crime. Ten fake visiting cards and two mobiles were seized from him, the statement added. Cases under sections 419,420,467,468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered in Police Station Nishat on March 2, 2023, and the investigation was taken up.

According to the statement, a team of SP East Srinagar, SDPO Nehru Park, and SHO Nishat are leading the investigation. The accused Kiran Bhai Patel was arrested on March 3, 2023, and is in police remand up to March 17, 2023, the statement added.

Many relevant persons have been examined in this case. The case is at the initial stage of the investigation. Further details of this case will be shared later on, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023