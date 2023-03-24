QCI, UP Govt launch Uttar Pradesh Gunvatta Sankalp in Lucknow

The Government of Uttar Pradesh and Quality Council of India, in collaboration with industry associations - ASSOCHAM, FICCI, IIA and PHDCCI - launched the Uttar Pradesh Gunvatta Sankalp (Uttar Pradesh Quality Mission) at Lucknow on Thursday. The Sankalp was inaugurated by Deputy CM of UP Brajesh Pathak and launched by the Minister of Cooperation (IC) J. P. S. Rathore in the august presence of Awanish Awasthi, G. N. Singh and Prof. D. P. Singh, Advisors to the Chief Minister of UP, Anil Agrawal, DGP (Training and Telecom), Ajay Shankar, Former Industry Secretary to Government of India, and several key officials of the State Government.

Several policymakers, industry leaders, practitioners and academia, aimed at promoting and prioritising quality across various sectors in the state of Uttar Pradesh and make it a reality for every citizen in the State, informed the government through a release. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, inaugurating the Sankalp emphasised on the fast-growing and changing face of the state, powered by robust law and order, business-friendly environment, hefty global investments and a strong focus on social and governance reforms. Despite the global pandemic, UP in the last five years ensured ease of doing business, investment (capital inflow), manufacturing and exports, unprecedented progress in employment, production and procurement in agriculture and allied sectors, infrastructure and connectivity and tourism (especially religious-cultural) as well as gross state domestic product - all on the pillars of quality and citizen-centricity.

He applauded the important role that QCI has in upholding the ethos of quality in making Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of India. J. P. S. Rathore, Minister of Cooperation (Independent Charge) resonated this sentiment. "The feasibility of a USD 1 trillion economy was once questionable, but now it has become a distinct possibility with this 'double-engine' government. Good governance has had a huge impact on diminishing the mafia culture, and bureaucrats' perseverance has contributed to UP's achievement of moving from a BIMARU status to a state of achievers. This is attracting investment to the State.

The adoption of technology has been successful in reducing corruption and facilitating the transfer of benefits through initiatives like Kisan Samman Nidhi and PM Jandhan, contributing to changing the economy and overcoming poverty. However, the quality of products needs to be improved, and the adoption of technology must be ingrained in the DNA of every citizen. The QCI has a critical role to play in achieving these targets and ensuring quality every step of the way." "UP is the first state that we have chosen to launch the Gunvatta Sankalp. Through this initiative, QCI is increasing its depth into the grassroots to impact real change for improving the life of every Indian citizen," remarked Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI.

He espoused that QCI intends to propel the interventions taken by the Uttar Pradesh government by driving quality through leveraging the services across sectors like education, health, MSMEs, and skilling. The Sankalp reinforced the need for Uttar Pradesh to transcend from "Aatmanirbhar Pradesh" to "Daata Pradesh" where Uttar Pradesh provides services back to nation. It aimed to contribute to the state's vision of becoming a knowledge superpower and take leadership in adopting transformative digitalisation, imbibing culture of transparency and accessibility, optimizing land and water usage, charting a comprehensive infrastructure and waste management strategy, and a quality movement that is led by the industry.

"UP's soaring rank in all quality parameters is attributed to the industriousness of the people at the helm of the State Government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Gunvatta Sankalp is a reflection of that commitment. This Gunvatta Sankalp, the first of its kind being organised by QCI in India in partnership with a State, focuses on four key pillars - quality as a driver of the USD 1 trillion economy, MSMEs, healthcare services and education and vocational training" said Dr Ravi P. Singh, Secretary General, QCI. The roadmap from the UP Gunvatta Sankalp will chart the way forward for quality in the State where QCI would be a partner in stead with the government. The Quality Council of India, established in 1997 by the Government of India and the Indian industry, is the apex organisation in India responsible for establishing and operating the third party national accreditation system, improving quality across sectors and advising the government and other stakeholders on all matters concerning quality.

It has established constituent Boards that offer accreditation in respective areas - such as NABL for labs and NABH for hospitals, NABCB for certification and inspection bodies, NABET for education and training. Its National Board for Quality Promotion is responsible for running the national quality campaign. The Chairperson of QCI, nominated by the Prime Minister of India, is Jaxay Shah, CMD of Savvy Group of Companies. (ANI)

