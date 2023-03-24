Left Menu

Five Glock pistols, 90 bullets dropped by Pak drone recovered by BSF in Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 10:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 10:36 IST
Five Glock pistols, 90 bullets dropped by Pak drone recovered by BSF in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five Austria-made Glock pistols and more than 90 rounds of different calibre bullets dropped by a Pakistani drone were recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday from along the International Border in Punjab, officials said.

The dropping of the weapons and ammunition took place in Metla area of Gurdaspur sector around 2:30 am.

The ''infiltrating rogue'' drone was fired upon by our troops and later during search of the area a packet was recovered from the field, a BSF spokesperson said.

Officials said the cache contained five Glock pistols, ten magazines and 91 rounds.

Security agencies suspect the consignment was meant for Khalistani separatist groups in the border state.

The Glock is a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol that is used by counter-terrorist forces like the National Security Guard (NSG) and other commando teams.

It is used for close-quarter battle scenario and VIP protection duties as it has a range of 35-50 metres. It is manufactured in Austria and the USA.

