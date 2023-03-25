Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Villagers celebrate centuries-old fishing festival in Madurai

A large number of people from five villages gathered at the Colappereri tank to mark the centuries-old traditional fishing festival.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 11:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The famous and centuries-old traditional fishing festival is being celebrated at Thiruvathavur in Madurai district on Saturday. A large number of people from five villages gathered at the Colappereri tank to mark the centuries-old traditional fishing festival.

The fish caught are cooked by the villagers and offered to the deity for better harvest and health in the coming years. The festival is celebrated annually with the onset of the summer season.

Earlier, in February this year, farmers in Tamil Nadu's districts of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladudhurai were affected by crop loss due to the incessant rainfall. Following this, the DMK-led TN government announced relief funds for the farmers impacted by the loss. CM Stalin notified the government announcement detailing that Rs 20,000 per hectare will be provided if the yield suffered a loss up to 33 per cent or above.

Further detailing that Rs 3000 will be provided if there is early crop damage due to the unseasonal rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

