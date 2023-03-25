One dead, three injured in explosion at scrap factory in J-K

A person was killed and three more were injured in an explosion at a scrap factory in Jammu and Kashmir, officials informed on Saturday. According to officials, the explosion took place at Bari Brahmana in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ambulances were at the spot and the injured were rushed to a hospital, the officials informed further. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on March 22, six people were killed and several injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district, officials said. As word of the incident was received, two fire tenders and 10 ambulances rushed to the cracker factory at Kuruvimalai village.

Kanchipuram Collector M Aarthi said, "Six persons lost their lives and several more were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory at Kuruvimalai village in Kanchipuram district. The injured were rushed to the hospital. An investigation is underway." The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

According to Kanchipuram Police, the deceased persons had sustained critical injuries and eventually succumbed to their burns. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Kanchipuram Government Hospital, police added. (ANI)

