Akshay Kumar: Mastering Comedy and Beyond
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar credits top filmmakers for shaping his comedic skills, a genre he believes remains unappreciated in the film industry. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Kumar reflected on his career, the fluid nature of audience preferences, and his dedication to crafting diverse cinematic experiences.
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- India
Bollywood titan Akshay Kumar has expressed gratitude to directors Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and the late Neeraj Vora for their pivotal roles in teaching him the nuances of comedy. The actor, well-known for his prolific career, discussed the challenges comedy presents while addressing the India Today Conclave in New Delhi.
Kumar observed that despite its difficulty, comedy does not adequately receive the recognition it deserves within the film industry. He emphasized the industry's evolving preferences, citing examples from horror-comedy and action genres, and noted that audience trends often change every few years.
The actor, who consistently completes three to four films a year, attributes his success to rigorous script analysis and discipline. As he continues exploring various genres, Kumar expressed a profound commitment to cinema until, in his words, he is "shot down" by the industry.
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