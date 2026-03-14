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Outrage Over Mass Poisoning of Stray Dogs in Telangana

In Mancherial district, 100 stray dogs were allegedly poisoned by the local village authorities, prompting a police investigation. Animal activist A Goutham filed a complaint against the Sarpanch and Gram Panchayath Secretary for the mass killings, believed to be linked to pre-election promises to address stray dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:53 IST
Outrage Over Mass Poisoning of Stray Dogs in Telangana
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  • India

In a shocking case in Mancherial district, approximately 100 stray dogs were allegedly poisoned, according to local police. A complaint by animal welfare activist A Goutham highlights the mass killings that occurred on the night of March 7-8 in Kishtapur village.

The activist, who works as the Cruelty Prevention Manager with the Stray Animal Foundation of India, has accused the village Sarpanch and Gram Panchayath Secretary of orchestrating the killings. They allegedly hired two individuals to inject the dogs with poison before burying them near a river.

A case has been registered under the BNS and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Jannaram police station. The incident adds to a series of reported stray dog killings across Telangana, suspected to be linked to fulfilling election promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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