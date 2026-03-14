Tragic Loss in Sambalpur: Woman and Daughters Found Dead

Tragedy struck in Odisha's Sambalpur district as the body of a woman, identified as Sanju Madiki, was recovered on Saturday after she allegedly killed her two minor daughters. The children, one aged four months and the other six years, were reportedly thrown into a well by their mother.

The distressing incident was brought to light by Sanju's husband, James Madiki, who informed the authorities after he could not locate his children at home on Friday evening. Upon confronting his wife, he learned of the grim event. Sanju's body was found hanging in a nearby village the following morning.

Local police, led by SDPO Pradip Kumar Das of Kuchinda, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Initial reports suggest that Sanju was mentally unwell. The investigation aims to confirm whether she was responsible for the act before taking her own life.

(With inputs from agencies.)