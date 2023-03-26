Man kills infant daughter after quarrel with wife in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhun

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 15-month-old daughter by throwing her against a wall after a dispute with his wife in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Nawalgarh police station area, they said, the deceased has been identified as Kailash Meghwal (30), a resident of Girdhar Pura.

Meghwal, an electrician by profession, had a fight with his wife Kavita and, in a fit of rage, he threw his daughter Ojsvi against the wall, causing her death, police said.

The accused has been arrested, they said. The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem, they said.

