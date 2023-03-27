Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at electronic goods store in Andheri East, one dead

A man died in a fire that broke out at an electronics and hardware store in the wee hours of Monday near Saki Naka Metro Station in Andheri East.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 09:56 IST
Fire at an electronic store in Andheri East (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man died in a fire that broke out at an electronics and hardware store in the wee hours of Monday near Saki Naka Metro Station in Andheri East, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The patient was brought to Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai where he was declared brought dead.

"A 22-year-old man named Rakesh Gupta was declared brought dead," Dr Vaykule of Rajawadi Hospital said. As per information, deceased Rakesh Gupta worked at the store.

According to BMC officials, the fire engulfed the electric wirings, electric installations and a large stock of hardware present inside the shop. BMC officials stated that two to three persons were trapped inside the store and the fallen loft and large stock of hardware caused difficulty in entering the structure.

"Demolition of the front portion of the structure is in progress with the help of JCB," a BMC official said. Five fire tenders are present at the spot.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

