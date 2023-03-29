Centre nod to integrated aqua park in U'khand's Sitarganj

The Centre has approved the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park at Sitarganj in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

It will be built at a cost of Rs 44.50 crore, it said. The central government's contribution in this centrally assisted scheme to be made under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana will be Rs 40.05 crore.

The Project Appraisal Committee of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana had recommended setting up of the park at Sitarganj, an official release here said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the project, saying it would boost fish production in the state and increase the income of farmers and fishermen.

Setting up the Aqua Park is a unique and innovative concept where various fisheries-related activities are carried out at one place. Pangasius and tilapia hatchery, biofloc unit, recirculation unit, ornamental fisheries hatchery and rearing unit, processing unit, training and incubation centre, quarantine unit etc. will be established under the Aqua Park, the statement said.

The Aqua park will be able to produce 1.8 crore good quality fish seeds, produce 250 metric tonnes of fish and process 2800 tonnes of fish in a year, it added.

After establishment of the Aqua Park, 5,815 people or fish farmers will be benefited every year during the initial years, while from the 10th year of the scheme, 10,445 people will start getting the benefits, it said.

