Punjab govt sets up panel to look at alternative crops to paddy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he has formed a committee under the chief secretary to look at alternative crops that require less water compared to paddy.

Mann said sowing of the paddy crop over the years has led to several problems including depletion of underground water table and issues related to stubble burning.

He said he has formed a committee under the chief secretary, which will meet farmers in different villages and see which crops consume less water and bring more income to farmers as a replacement of paddy.

The committee will submit the report to him, he said in a video message.

The CM said his government was taking steps to promote basmati, cotton, moong and pulses.

Mann said his government wanted to increase the area under the cotton crop.

The CM said from April 1, canal water will be made available for irrigating cotton crop up to tail ends.

He said a 33 per cent subsidy was being given on cotton seeds which are certified by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

He also added that the PAU has undertaken a research to come up with new pesticides to check pest attack on the cotton crop.

Mann also said that deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police have been instructed to depute police force for checking theft of water so that farmers at tail ends can be benefitted.

Reiterating his commitment to safeguarding farmers from all natural calamities, the CM also announced that the state government is mulling to cover the cotton crop loss under an insurance scheme.

Mann said laboratories are also being set up to inform the farmers about the quantity of insecticides to be used on basmati so that the crop meets the export standards of European countries.

Recommending the cultivation of PR 126 and other similar varieties of paddy, the chief minister said that special emphasis is being given to promote PAU certified varieties and discourage the water guzzling varieties such as PUSA 44 which take ample time for harvesting.

Mann also said that the minimum support price will be continued on 'moong' but the recent researches showed that the white fly problem arises on this crop and this problem has moved on to the cotton from moong.

He suggested the farmers not to cultivate moong in Mansa, Bathinda, Mukatsar Sahib and Fazilka districts.

