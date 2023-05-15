Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Six killed in road accident in Baloda Bazar

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 09:52 IST
Chhattisgarh: Six killed in road accident in Baloda Bazar
Six persons including a child were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar district on Monday, the police said. According to the police, the accident took place near Goda Bridge in the Baloda Bazar district after a pickup vehicle carrying over 2 dozen people was hit by a truck leaving six dead.

The incident took place under Palari police station limits. A child and woman are also among those killed in the accident, Baloda Bazar SSP Deepak Jha said. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier in February this year, two persons were killed and 12 others injured when a speeding tractor-trolley overturned near Sankar village in the Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh The incident occurred near Sankar village under the Akaltara Police Station area when the tractor-trolley carrying over 30 people was returning from a fair in Parsahi Nala on the occasion of Mahashivratri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

