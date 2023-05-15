Left Menu

J-K LG reviews construction of transit accommodation for PM Package employees

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Zewan area of Srinagar to inspect the ongoing construction of a housing project for PM package employees. He conducted on-site inspections and reviewed ongoing construction work.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 10:59 IST
J-K LG reviews construction of transit accommodation for PM Package employees
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 15 ( ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Zewan area of Srinagar to inspect the transit accommodation for PM package employees. He conducted on-site inspections and reviewed ongoing construction work. The Lieutenant Governor appraised the progress of works being carried out at the site and directed the officials to timely project completion. The housing colony at Zewan where construction work is in full swing will have 39 blocks comprising 936 residential units.

In the month of April this year, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for PM Package Employees at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian. On the occasion, top officials including Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officials were present. (ANI) On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to discuss strategies to attract more investments into UT, proactively resolve all the issues with significant synergies, and enhance the ease of doing business to boost the economy.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed for setting up a help desk of the Industries and Commerce Department at the Divisional Commissioner's Office at Jammu and in four Deputy Commissioner's offices of Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Udhampur. The meeting was attended by Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner Revenue; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary Revenue Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishy, DC Udhampur; Rakesh Minhas, DC Kathua; Abhishek Sharma, DC Samba; Anoo Malhotra, Director General, Industries and Commerce, Jammu; Smita Sethi, Secretary in Industries and Commerce Department; Shiv Kumar Gupta, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority (JDA).

The Lt Governor had said, "The prime objective of Jammu Kashmir Administration is to ensure a proactive and structural response to resolve all issues including change of land use and to enhance ease of doing business." "Concerned officials must provide the necessary support, handholding of investors and help the investors getting all clearances in a time bound manner," the Lt Governor had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

