China willing to promote mutually beneficial cooperation with Eritrea - Xi

China is willing to work with Eritrea to promote mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve common development by using various frameworks and platforms, state radio quoted Chinese president Xi Jinping as saying on Monday.

China encourages and supports Chinese-funded enterprises to invest in Eritrea, and is willing to discuss strengthening infrastructure construction and cooperation in telecommunications, agriculture, mining and other fields, Xi told Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki at a meeting in Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)