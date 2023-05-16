Assam: Golaghat's private museum with over 2,000 fascinating items

A man from Assam's Golaghat district has set up a private museum in his native village with a rare collection of more than 2,000 antique items including traditional musical instruments, agricultural tools, coins of Ahom kingdom, dresses of different tribes- communities of North East India that he collected in the last 16 years. The private museum has been established at Borahi village in Golaghat district.

The man identified as, Pratul Bora, brother of Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, has set up this private museum in memory of his grandfather, Juga Bora. He said that he has collected more than 2000 antique items including 400 years old Bor Tup Cannon of the Ahom Kingdom, Caps of Naga Kings, coins of the Ahom Kingdom, and Jayantia Kingdom, Mughals, many traditional musical instruments, dresses of different tribes and communities, wooden items, ancient toys, ritual items etc.

"The Borahi Foundation has helped to establish this museum and I am the main Managing Trustee of the foundation. I have started to collect different items from 2006-07. There are more than 2000 items and many other items are coming. I have collected these items from different parts of Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, I started to collect coins and later started to collect brass metal items and other items," Pratul Bora said. The private museum was inaugurated on Monday at Borahi village in Golaghat district by Dr Hemendra Nath Dutta, former director of the Archaeology department and in the presence of Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and other guests.

Atul Bora, Assam Agriculture Minister said that he is very happy after his brother Pratul Bora finally established the museum and inaugurated it today on the mark of his father's birth anniversary. "The museum has been established in the name of our grandfather Juga Bora. I hope the new generation will get benefits from it," Atul Bora said.

On the other hand, the locals appreciated Pratul for establishing the museum to preserve ancient and rare items. (ANI)

