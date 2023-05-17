JP Nadda to be on two-day visit to Maharashtra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra starting Wednesday where he will attend a slew of programmes of the party, sources said. According to the sources, BJP national president will begin his visit today.

Nadda will visit Mumbai and Pune from May 17-18 and will attend a 'Labharthi Sammelan' at 1:10 pm in RBK Hall, Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road today. He will then hold a meeting of the party's 'Panna Pramukhs' at 5:15 pm and Mumbai Morcha Aghadi in Mumbai at 8:15 pm in Mumbai.

During his visit, Nadda will attend the BJP Maharashtra State Working Committee meeting in Pune on May 18 and will also hold a meeting with corporators in Mumbai. According to sources, Nadda will also visit and offer prayers at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple on May 18, Thursday.

Moreover, BJP national president will also interact with prominent personalities of the society and also participate in a skill development programme during his visit. This is Nadda's first visit to a state after the BJP lost the only southern state that it ruled, Karnataka. Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka Assembly elections on May 13 with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly.

Nadda also thanked karyakartas of the party for their efforts and support and accepted the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility. (ANI)

